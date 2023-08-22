The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University (WSU) is proud to present “Googled Earth: Through a Looking Glass” by Negin Ehtesabian and WSU Professor Patrick Lichty. The two artists, from Iran and the U.S., try to explore each other's countries through Google Earth virtual reality to find a way to complete the image they have had about each other's countries. The artists are a family that have been unable to live in the same country as they wait for visa approval.The show engages notions of collaboration not only between the two artists, but also with artificial intelligence and explores the notion of the internet as home.
The WSU Art & Design department will host a public lecture and discussion with the artists on Thursday, September 7, at 5 p.m. in the Watkins Gallery. The show will be on view August 21 through October 4.
The Watkins Gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Watkins Gallery programming is free and open to the public.
