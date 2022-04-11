Winona County Historical Society’s History on the River series is back! Tickets go on sale April 18 and are sold in advance at the Winona County History Center or by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0. Individual tickets are $35 for members and $45 for the public; Season passes (all five cruises) are $150 for members and $200 for the public. Experience the history, culture, arts, science, stories, music, and more that make Winona County so unique … on the Mississippi River.
Cruises are on the third Thursday in May, June, July, August, and September aboard The Cal Fremling, operated by Winona State University. Each cruise is 90 minutes long with a program, refreshments, and sightseeing time. Boarding will begin 15 minutes prior to the listed departure time and more details can be found at winonahistory.org; click on “to-do.”
2022 History on the River schedule
• May 19 at 7 p.m. —Music with Magpie Revival and “The Geologic History of the Driftless Area” with Dylan Blumentritt.
Learn more about our region and how it became the beautiful region we know today. Dylan has his BA from Gustavus Adolphus College, and Ph.D. and MS from University of Minnesota in surface processes, hydrology, paleolimnology and is an assistant professor at Winona State University. Dylan is featured in the award-winning documentary "Decoding the Driftless.” Also, join the Magpies for some fun old-time, folk, rock and soul music during this awesome kick-off cruise of the season! Magpie Revival features the talents of Kathy Siefert, Sheila McDermott Allard, Elizabeth Oness, and Kristen Young.
• June 16 at 7 p.m. — “Brewing Between the Bluffs: Minnesota and Wisconsin Breweries from 1850-1990” with Doug Hoverson.
Doug is associate editor of American Breweriana Journal, an award-winning homebrewer, and a certified beer judge. He is also the author of “Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota” and “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State.”
• July 21 at 7 p.m. —Music by Patina and “The Irish in Winona: Quarrels and Quarries” with Kathy Peterson.
Kathy will share stories of Irish heritage in Winona with selections of traditional and original Irish music with Patina, featuring violin, whistle, flute, bass, bodhrán, and guitar.
• August 18 at 6:30 p.m. —Songs of the River with The Bell House Band.
This Winona Folk trio features the talents of Bob Stuber, Connie Dretske, and Jim Armstrong as they perform songs related to the river.
• September 15 at 6 p.m. — “Waterfowl and History of the Upper Mississippi Flyway” with Mary Stefanski.
Explore the types of waterfowl that use the Mississippi River during their migration and the historical stories of the Upper Mississippi River flyway. Mary is district manager for Pools 4-6 of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
