Throughout the month of July, art from three area groups of teens will beautify the Bell Art Room on Winona Public Library's second floor. This show features pieces created by Our Voices, the Winona Senior High School Gender Spectrum Alliance, and the Winona Area Learning Center. These pieces were created within the theme of resilience and mental health as part of a grant project facilitated by Sarah Johnson of The Joy Labs and Tricia Wehrenberg, youth services librarian at Winona Public Library. This project was funded by the Minnesota Department of Health and Winona County PartnerSHIP.
A reception to celebrate the artists will be held on Wednesday, July 20, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Winona Public Library. Attendees will get a chance to chat with the artists, view the work they've created, and hear more about what resilience and mental health means to Winona's young people. For more information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.