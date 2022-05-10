Please join us on May 21, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, to welcome Afghan newcomers to the Winona community.
The event will feature two film screenings and speakers. Speakers will include Sajida Mirzada, an international student from Afghanistan, members of the Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) and locally resettled Afghan refugees speaking about their varying experiences. The event will wrap up with sharing of Afghan foods.
The films to be screened are:
“Welcome Strangers” directed by Dia Sokol Savage (21 min.). When asylum-seeking immigrants are legally released from ICE detention, Sarah Jackson and her team of volunteers welcome them with food, clothing and shelter and help reunite them with their families.
“Immigrant at Home” directed by Sufian Abulohom (20 min.). An aspiring Arab American comedian struggles to find independence while maintaining her relationship with her mother.
Freewill donations will go towards the following: Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) to resettle refugees in Winona; Winona Sheltering Network (WSN) to help pay for two homes purchased for ongoing use for refugees resettling in Winona and a family who is still trying to escape Afghanistan.
This event is a collaboration with the Winona Afghan Support Network, Frozen River Film Festival and the Winona Arts Center.
Masks are required.
For more information contact Karina Kujawa at karina.kujawa@gmail.com or visit the Winona Arts Center website at www.winonaarts.org.
