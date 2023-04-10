On Saturday, April 15, from 2-3 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue in Winona), Christopher Vondracek will read from “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory and Prairie Troubadour.” A former Saint Mary's English instructor, Vondracek is the agriculture reporter for the Star Tribune and saw his memoir, about his South Dakota indie band trying to get famous in the footsteps of champagne music-maker Lawrence Welk, published in the fall of 2022 by South Dakota Historical Society Press. Vondracek will also read from “Rattlesnake Summer,” his collection of poetry born out of his journalism covering drought.
