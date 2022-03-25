Winona Health Hospice presents “Good Grief: Painting Through Loss,” a hands-on watercolor class with Faye Schoen.
Participants will learn wet-into-wet techniques and enjoy tips and tricks to loosen up and enjoy the magic that is special to watercolor painting. One of the goals of this class is for participants to relax into the process while enjoying the company of others.
Participants will receive instruction and materials to complete a step-by-step painting. All materials will be provided by Winona Health Hospice.
Faye Schoen has many years of training, experience, and teaching as an artist and former special education and community education instructor. She is donating her services in memory of her late husband, Tom Schoen, former Winona Health Hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator.
The class will be held in the lower level of Senior Living at Watkins (Watkins Manor), Friday, April 8, from 1-3:30.
Space is limited. To sign up, contact Winona Health Hospice at 507-457-4468 or email SSkeels@Winonahealth.org by Friday, April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.