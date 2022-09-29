Frank Bures, clarinetist, will bring friends from Winona who play wind instruments to Old Main in Galesville for a concert of popular and classical music on Sunday, October 16, at 3 p.m. Frank and his friends have made this trip before, and their music is always delightful. The stone-walled Old Main auditorium is one of the best places in the world to hear music. The “Gale Star” program at the Old Main Cultural Center makes a point of featuring some of the finest music our region has to offer. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. The location is 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. From West Gale Avenue or West Ridge Avenue, take 12th Street south to College Avenue.
