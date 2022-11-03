The Winona Arts Center (228 East Fifth Street in Winona) is pleased to feature the Winds of Winona in concert on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.
With woodwind repertoire ranging from baroque to jazz, the Winds of Winona offer something for everyone. The ensemble features Ryan Ballanger, Chris Buswell, and Ruth and Frank Bures on clarinet and bass clarinet, along with Heidi Bryant on flute. All of the performers are members of the Winona Municipal Band, and each perform as soloists and in other local and regional performing ensembles. The program will be a mix of clarinet quartets, flute and clarinet duets, and quintets. Winona is home to many talented local musicians, and this is a fun opportunity to gather and enjoy a variety of music in the wonderful Winona Arts Center venue.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, until 4 p.m. on November 11, 2022, or through Eventbrite.
The coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
