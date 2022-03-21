The Wing Dam Jammers are delighted to be at the Winona Art Center, at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on March 25, 2022.
They describe their art as a mix of untraditional and original North Americana music somewhere between rock and a grassy patch. Current members include Chris Kendall and Mark Christensen on guitars, Mark Gunderson on upright bass, Bruce Malenke on accordion and Alex Meine on mandolin/fiddle, and all sing like they mean it.
Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m. All funds raised from the concert will be donated to the Winona Arts Center. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Hardt’s Music ,115 East Third Street in Winona. A portion of the Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Please note that masks are required. For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
