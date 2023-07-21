The winners of the 2023 Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest were announced at a hybrid, in-person and Zoom event held at the Winona County History Center on July 15, 2023. Eighteen of the 28 winners read their sonnets live over Zoom with the remaining sonnets being read by contest judges Ken McCullough, Emilio DeGrazia, and Leslie Schultz. This year’s winners were as young as 13 and read from as far away as Turkey. The video of the celebration can be viewed at sonnetcontest.org/events.
The 2023 contest received entries from 16 countries and 43 states. Almost 700 sonnets were submitted by 262 individuals, including 73 in the youth category. Prizes totaling $3,200 were awarded in the following categories: Top Four, Regional (four), Youth (four), and Laureates’ Choice (16). The winning sonnets are published on the website at sonnetcontest.org/2023-winners.
Top Four:
“Fire and Ice” by Cynthia Erlandson (Royal Oak, Mich.); “Smash Room” by Erica Reid (Fort Collins, Colo.); “Palo Colorado Fire, Big Sur 2022” by Laura Schulkind (Carmel, Calif.); and “Getting Clean” by Jason Sommer (St. Louis, Mo.).
Regional (Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa):
“Capricorn” by Scott Lowery (Milwaukee); “Skiing Sonnet” by Barbara McAfee (St. Croix Falls, Wis.); “On the Death of a Journalist at 44” by David Southward (Milwaukee); and “A Toast from the Musical Nobodies to the Also-Rans” by Marilyn Taylor (Madison, Wis.).
Youth (high school and under):
“The Upward Growth” by Susannah Abel-Zucker (Northampton, Mass.); Honorable Mention: “Climate Change” by Yunzhe Hong (Fontana, Calif.); “Ocean Sonnet” by Sachi Tyagi (Fremont, Calif.); and “People Love Sad Songs” by Allison Xu (Rockville, Md.).
Laureates’ Choice:
“Tandem” by Jeff Balch (Evanston, Ill.); “Tapetum Lucidum” by John Beaton (Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada); “To This Day They Won’t Admit It” by Charlotte Blair (Utterson, Ontario, Canada); “Ejusdem generis” by James Brooks (Signal Mountain, Tenn.); “Longer than timeless waters” by Almila Dükel (Muğla, Turkey); “A Bleak Spring Day” by Maya Fritz (Chevy Chase, Md.); “Russian Nesting Dolls” by Jonathan Greenhause (Jersey City, N.J.); “Never Again” by Mia Grogan (Philadelphia); “In the County Jail at Natchez” by Deborah L. Halliday (Warwick, R.I.); “Twenty-one” by Michael Harty (Prairie Village, Kan.); “The Math Teacher” by Jean Kreiling (Plymouth, Mass.); “For a squirrel that did not die in the street” by Libby Maxey (Conway, Mass.); “The Talk” by Rosemarie Moore Morell (Brooklyn, N.Y.); “I can't go out today, please understand” by Romy Negrin (New York); “How to Love the Moon” by Laura Plummer (Gloucester, Mass.); and “Big Game” by Michael Waterson (Napa, Calif.).
The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest is an annual event that welcomes entries from around the world to Winona. The contest honors the memory of Maria W. Faust: a Winona State University graduate in Communications; a twenty-year resident of Winona; an avid supporter of varied local arts; and a lover of poetry. Maria’s husband, Ted Haaland, is the contest’s benefactor, with the goal of keeping Maria’s love of poetry alive in our community and beyond.
The contest judges are Winona’s poets laureate, James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, and Emilio DeGrazia, and Leslie Schultz, of Northfield, Minn. Heidi Bryant is the managing director of the contest. Johanna Rupprecht, Rob Thomas, and Ned Bryant assisted with the closing event. Great River Shakespeare Festival is a partner, and River Arts Alliance acts as the fiscal sponsor.
To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
