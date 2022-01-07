On the heels of a successful 2021 season, Island City Brewing Co. and H3O Jazz Trio will ring in the new year with their January Jazz Jam supporting the Winona Arts Center. The free event on Sunday, January 16, 2022, runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Island City taproom.
In April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing began raising funds for area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted in over $1,300 being donated to the Winona Immigration Network in December bringing total contributions to area nonprofits to over $7,300 in 2021.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
As a bonus, Dr. John Paulson will sit in with H3O as a preview of his concert at the Winona Art Center on Saturday, January 22, at 7 p.m.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, find a comfy spot in Island City’s taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio — all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website: H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.
