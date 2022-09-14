The Winona Arts Center, in celebration of its 60th anniversary, held an opening reception on September 11 for a current exhibit, a retrospective of art that had been exhibited at the center from the 1960s through 2022. The center also recognized longtime arts supporter Connie Rader. Connie, a local artist, has served as the president of the WAC board, a WAC trustee, art instructor and longtime supporter of the arts. Connie’s adult children have fond memories of being at the Art Center with their mom.
The 60th anniversary exhibit can be viewed during gallery hours, which are on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m.
For more information on this exhibit and other events, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
