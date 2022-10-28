SECTIONS: Community, events, A&E
On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7 p.m., the Winona Arts Center (228 East Fifth Street, Winona) hosts Mai’a Williams’ “Blooming Underground.” “Blooming Underground” is a multimedia installation/performance/shrine centered on their relationship to the Driftless natural landscape, the sacredness of Black and First Nations’ lives and histories in this region and globally, and the healing traditions that they learned from their grandmother and elders in rural South Carolina.
This work explores questions such as: How do we exist in the face of uncertainty, conflict, trauma, and death? How do we find meaning in crises? How do we rest and celebrate? How do we talk to our ancestors and our children?
Mai’a Williams is a fiscal year 2022 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
The performance starts at 7 p.m.; cafe opens at 6 p.m.
