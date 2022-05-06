Winona Arts Center offers watercolor classes in May

The Winona Arts Center is pleased to announce openings in the May 14, 2022, watercolor class with Faye Schoen. The class will run from 1-4 p.m. and will offer a step by step approach and will include a very loose, free-flowing style that is fun and easy to learn. The class fee is $40 which includes instruction, materials, coffee or tea and a light snack.
Ms. Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center, River Arts Alliance and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.
To reserve your spot , email Faye at Fschoen300@gmail.com. Prepayment is preferred. To guarantee your place, mail the $40 registration fee to: Winona Arts Center, 228 E. 5th Street, Winona, MN 5598.
Masks are required. For more information on this class and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.