Richard Spiller, a local potter from Wisconsin, will present a second tile-making workshop on July 16, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. The technique is called “sgraffito” (in Italian, meaning to scratch). It is produced by applying a drawing to a hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns that reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is an eight-inch square, and a simple design works best for this project. Spiller will fire the tile twice and return it to the participants. The cost is $30 per person, and payment is required prior to the class. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, Winona, and be made payable to the Winona Arts Center. To register for the class, email Richard Spiller at spillerart0@gmail.com.
Spiller has been a potter and a ceramic artist for 50 years and has taught in Europe, Finland, Latvia, and Russia, as well as universities in the U.S.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this class and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit www.winonaarts.org.
