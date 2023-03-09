On Saturday, March 18, from 3-5 p.m., Winona author Ruth Bures will share her new children’s book, “I’m So Glad There’s Someone,” at a book launch at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 West Second Street, in Winona. This free event will feature a live reading of the book by the author’s grandchildren, along with refreshments, live music, and social time. The book will be available for purchase in both hardcover and paperback.
“I’m So Glad There’s Someone” is a positive and uplifting story that contains a template for healthy communication about feelings. The words validate a range of emotions that children (and adults) experience, from anger to loneliness and from sadness to happiness. It also provides a guide to discussing these feelings without judgment, for both the listener (child) and the reader (mentor/adult/parent), in a manner that does not patronize or criticize the child.
Ruth Anfinson Bures graduated from Drake University (BME) and St. Mary’s University (M.E., Ed.D.). She is a parent, grandparent, poet, musician, and music teacher. She has taught music at all levels, from preschool through university. As a songwriter, she has dedicated herself to creating quality songs and poetry for children. She wrote the lyrics and music for “Here Comes Christmas,” a musical published by Clarus Music, Ltd., and created a large collection of songs for young people called “Ruth’s Original Songs for Children.”
