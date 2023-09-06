What does the American Dream look like these days? Wealth, freedom, and prosperity? Or perhaps pandering and selling out to play a backyard birthday party for a 100-year-old woman resulting in a brawl with a chain-smoking clown and a trio of goths? In Winona band Sleeping Jesus’s new video single, “Ferdy,” this is exactly what it looks like.
“Ferdy” encompasses ideations of chasing the American Dream, and doing what’s necessary to achieve it, even if that means kicking pride and integrity aside. More specific to the band, it
pertains to being a Midwest artist, and the prospect of taking to the highways to either the beaches of California, or the boroughs of New York City to pursue their dreams of “making it.”
“The first verse is about youth and being free,” says frontman Nick Elstad. “And the second verse is inspired by a country singer-songwriter friend of ours who moved from New York to LA. He had been building himself up in New York for a while, then made a change, and had to try to fully immerse himself into a new and challenging scene. For a Midwesterner, you always have this ideal version of L.A. or New York, that it will change something for you. But he still believed in trying to create something out west, and fulfilling that all too common dream.”
The video follows the comically eager band who have stars in their eyes upon seeing a telephone pole flier depicting a sleazy cowboy-type offering a hollow message of “Talent wanted - I’ll make you a star! Audition today.” The video features Winona legend Vivian Fusillo, the supposed inspiration for Ann-Margaret’s character Ariel Truax in the iconic Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau movie “Grumpy Old Men.” The video’s screenplay was written by Mark Steven Johnson, a former film student at Winona State University where Fusillo was a renowned theater professor, even getting a building named after her.
“We were really stoked to have her be a part of our video. It’s small-town stuff bringing people together,” Elstad says.
The track will be available on all streaming platforms September 11, with the video to follow September 18.
