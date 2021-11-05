Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore will host Jenny Baertsch, author and publisher of the new children’s chapter book “Junkyard Tough: A ‘Tail’ of Bravery,” on Saturday, November 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Baertsch will sign books, answer questions, and kids coloring sheets of the book’s illustrations will be available.
Published locally in October, “Junkyard Tough” is the tale of a cat named Boots Meowington and his journey to understanding bravery. While all ages will enjoy the message and illustrations, the book is easy reading for a second- through fourth-grade level, age range 7–10 years old, with 10 chapters.
Paperback copies will be available for $9.99 at the event, with a free gift with every purchase.
Established in 1977, Paperbacks and Pieces is Winona’s oldest and largest bookstore and is located at 429 Mankato Avenue.
Visit www.BaertschBooks.comfor more information about “Junkyard Tough” or Jenny Baertsch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.