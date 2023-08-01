The Winona Community Chorale will begin rehearsals for its second season on Thursday, August 3, and welcomes new members to join the choir. Rehearsals will be held on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 161 West Broadway, in Winona. The chorale’s fall/Halloween concerts will take place on October 27 and 28 in Winona.
The Winona Community Chorale is a mixed choral ensemble, performing music from a wide variety of styles, genres, and time periods. The group is directed by Kurt Speltz and performed its first concerts, entitled “Songs for a River Town,” in May 2023. The vision of the Winona Community Chorale is to inspire a love and appreciation for exceptional choral singing in our area and to ignite the joy and human connection it generates. For more information, contact Kurt Speltz, director, at WinonaCommunityChorale@gmail.com, or join “The Winona Community Chorale” group on Facebook.
