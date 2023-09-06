Visit Winona has once again partnered with area artists and attractions on a uniquely Winona publication. The “Winona Coloring Book: Second Edition” is hot off the press and headed for store shelves around the city. The original “Winona Coloring Book” was first created in 2017, and this updated piece features 18 landmark businesses, locations, and events, each rendered by an artist into a black and white sketch ready to be filled in with imaginative color.
Five local artists’ work is featured: Toni Ambrosen, Julia Crozier, Brianne Daniels, Julie Johnston, and Judson Portzer. Among the pages to be colored are Bloedow Bakery, Lakeview Drive Inn, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winona County Historical Society, and more, each sketched with the unique style of the artist assigned to that page.
“It was an inspiring creative experience and so fun to get to know what the businesses mean to the community,” said Brianne Daniels, a new featured artist. “It makes me proud to use my skills to make something which the entire Winona area and beyond can enjoy.”
A new page of the “Winona Coloring Book: Second Edition” includes custom artwork by Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser stained glass painter Judson Portzer, entitled “Winona Wild.”
“Our team was excited about the opportunity to partner with Visit Winona on such a fun, community-centered project,” said Amanda Steine, marketing and recruitment coordinator for Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser, a new page sponsor. “When we heard about the ‘Winona Coloring Book: Second Edition,’ we knew it would be a wonderful way to engage our employees.”
The company held an internal design contest with the winning piece featured in the new Winona coloring book.
“Judson, like many of our employees, comes to us from another part of the country: Alabama,” Steine said. “It was such a joy to see how someone new to our community could take such pride in depicting the beauty we are lucky enough to be surrounded by each day.”
Winona Coloring Books are just $6 each at local retailers, including the Visit Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street, and online at VisitWinona.com.
