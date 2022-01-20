Join in the Book Chat. Discussions are led by retired teacher Audrey Gorny and focus on the themes within each book. Discussions are held at the Winona County History Center from 12:05-1 p.m. monthly. Free and open to the public. Masks are currently required.
Upcoming Book Chats include:
January 26 - “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter — It is the spring of 1939, and three generations of the Kurc family are doing their best to live normal lives, even as the shadow of war grows closer. But soon the horrors overtaking Europe will become inescapable and the Kurcs will be flung to the far corners of the world.
February 23 - “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppel — As their celebrity rose — and as divorce and tragedy began to touch their lives — the wives continued to rally together, forming bonds that would withstand the test of time, and they have stayed friends for over half a century. “The Astronaut Wives Club” tells the story of the women who stood beside some of the biggest heroes in American history.
March 23 - “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah — The Four Winds is a rich, sweeping novel that stunningly brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it — the harsh realities that divided us as a nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots. “The Four Winds” is testament to hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
