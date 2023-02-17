The Drum Circle from Winona, led by Katwa Lance Ngari, will appear at Old Main in Galesville on Sunday, February 26, at 3 p.m. Katwa grew up in Kenya in east Africa. The circle of drummers he has recruited in Winona play a repertoire that represents countries in West Africa.
Of special interest, during the performance, members of the drum circle will read poems by Samuel Calvin Gbetnkom, of Cameroon, from his book titled, “Out of the Resilient Shadows.” The poems are in the Bamum script, which is an endangered language known to people in the region of Foumban, Cameroon. The theme of the poems is overcoming things that are destructive. The drums will bring sounds of celebration. Books will be available that contain the poems in the original script with translations into French and English.
“Gale Star” events at Old Main always include time for conversation and refreshments. Art by Cary Wyniger is on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
