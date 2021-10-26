The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a coffeehouse available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
The featured film on October 29 and 30, 2021, is the Chinese film “Not One Less,” directed by Zhang Yamou, the award-winning director of “Raise the Red Lantern.”
The film tells the story of a young woman ordered to be a substitute teacher in a remote village. Experiencing the crushing poverty of rural China and barely older than her students, she is charged with keeping the class intact or she will not get paid. When one of the student escapes to the city to earn money, she follows him and when her pleas fall on deaf ears, a TV station sympathizes with her and helps her search.
Please note: The Winona Art Center requires proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event. Masks are required at all times.
For more information visit winonaarts.org or Facebook: @WinonaArtsCenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.