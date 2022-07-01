The Winona Municipal Band is preparing to celebrate our Independence Day next Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Lake Park Bandshell in Winona. We will be featuring many patriotic selections and songs that shaped the American landscape for bands.
Here is the program for Wednesday: “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “The National Emblem March” by E.E. Bagley; “Acceptance” by Andrew Poor; “Chester” by William Schuman; “Gonna Fly Now” (Theme from "Rocky”) by Conti et al.; “Colonel Bogey” by Kenneth J. Alford; “Nocturne” by Ralph Hermann; “Semper Fidelis” by John Philip Sousa; “Selections from ‘The Music Man’” by Wilson, arranged by Lang; and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
