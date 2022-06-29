Winona Municipal Band will perform the following songs on June 29 at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell: “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “Knightsbridge March” by Eric Coates; “Salvation Is Created” by Tschesnofoff, arranged by Houseknecht; “Scenes from ‘The Lourvre’” by Norman Dello Joio; “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” by Cory and Cross, arranged by Reed; “Who’s That Masked Man” arranged by Bocook; “Phantom Drums of Wadi Rumm” by Kenneth Henderson; “Foshay Tower March” by John Philip Sousa; “Broadway Show-Stoppers Overture” arranged by Barker; and “America The Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.
Latest News
- Winona County Fair calls for entries
- Kiss the Cow: Free fun at the Winona YMCA
- Winona County COVID vaccine clinic for ages 6 months to 4 years
- Winona’s COVID-19 community testing site closing
- Wanek named corporate Veteran Champion of the Year
- Winona Health: COVID vaccine available for ages 6 months to 4 years
- Homebuyer education program coming to Winona
- Over 30 riverboat dockings at Levee Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona woman arrested for alleged assault
- Police Blotter
- WisDOT: Hwy. 35 closure, major detour in July
- Winona manufacturer Miller Ingenuity marks 75 years
- One more summer for Elmer's famed toy, auto museum
- WPD officers raise funds for families of fallen officers
- Winona’s Evangelisto makes history as first Native Miss Minnesota
- Rusert, Randon L.
- Lewiston-Altura launches facility planning, eyes upgrades
- False alarm, arrest in St. Charles pursuit, search
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.