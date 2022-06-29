Winona Municipal Band will perform the following songs on June 29 at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell: “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “Knightsbridge March” by Eric Coates; “Salvation Is Created” by Tschesnofoff, arranged by Houseknecht; “Scenes from ‘The Lourvre’” by Norman Dello Joio; “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” by Cory and Cross, arranged by Reed; “Who's That Masked Man” arranged by Bocook; “Phantom Drums of Wadi Rumm” by Kenneth Henderson; “Foshay Tower March” by John Philip Sousa; “Broadway Show-Stoppers Overture” arranged by Barker; and “America The Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.