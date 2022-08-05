Winona Municipal Band will perform on August 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” (traditional); “The Big Cage” by Karl King; “Persist” by B. Brooks; “Ballet Music From ‘Prince Igor’” by Borodin, arranged by Bennett; “The Lord of the Dance” by Hardimann, arranged by Saucedo; “March for Tripod” by Fisher Tull; “Ragtime Overture” arranged by Paul Yoder; “The Thunderer” by John Philip Sousa; “Guys And Dolls Overture” by Loesser, arranged by Lang; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.
