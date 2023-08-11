The Winona Municipal Band will perform its final concert of the 2023 season on August 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “The Standard of St. George,” by Kenneth Alford; “When Jesus Wept,” by William Schuman, arranged by William Billings; “Four Scottish Dances,” by Malcolm Arnold, arranged by John P. Paynter; “You're Welcome,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arranged by Matt Conaway; “Tuba Tiger Rag,” by Luther Henderson, arranged by David Marshall; “King Cotton March,” by John Philip Sousa; “‘Porgy and Bess’ Medley,” arranged by Bob Lowden; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.