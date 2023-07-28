The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on August 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “The Golden Eagle,” by Harold Walters; “When Jesus Wept,” by William Schuman; “Lincolnshire Posey,” by Percy Grainger, arranged by Frederick Fennell, including the movements “Lisbon,” “Horkstow Grange,” “The Brisk Young Sailor,” “Lord Melbourne,” and “The Lost Lady Found”; “Largo from the ‘Double Concerto in D Minor,’” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Frank Bures and Ruth Bures; “Clarinets Allegro,” by Frank Cofield; “Step By Step,” by Clare Howard; “The Gallant Seventh,” by John Philip Sousa; “Selections from ‘Cats,’” by Andrew Lloyd Weber, arranged by John Edmondson; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.
