Winona Municipal Band will perform on August 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” (traditional); “The Sheffordshire Regiment” by Kenneth Whitcomb; “Theme from ‘Shindler's List’” by Williams, arranged by Custer; “Polka and Fugue from the opera ‘Schwanda, the Bagpiper’” by Jaromir Weinberger; “Aria and Minuet” by Scarlatti, arranged by Johnson; “Begin the Beguine” by Porter, arranged by Teague; “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” arranged by Herfurth; “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” by Sousa, arranged by Fennell; “The Lion King Soundtrack” highlights by Zimmer, arranged by Custer; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.