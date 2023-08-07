The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on August 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. For this week’s performance, the band will be joined by tuba player Jon Hodkin as a part of his Mississippi River Tour. Find more information about the tour on his website: innertuba.org.uk. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “The Standard of St. George,” by Kenneth Alford; “When Jesus Wept,” arranged by William Schuman; “Four Scottish Dances,” by Malcolm Arnold, arranged by John P. Paynter; “For Emily" by Gilmore, arranged by Brooks, featuring Jon Hodkin on tuba; “Tuba Tiger Rag,” arranged by Luther Henderson and David Marshall, featuring Jon Hodkin, Tim Gleason, and Gabe Welch; “Across the Danube March,” by John Philip Sousa; “Symphonic Suite from ‘Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,’” by Michael Kamen, arranged by Paul Lavender; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.
