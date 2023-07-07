The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on July 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “Fanfare And Flourishes For a Festive Occasion,” by James Curnow; “Sheep May Safely Graze,” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Maurice Gardner; “The Hounds Of Spring,” by Alfred Reed; “Blue Goose Rag,” by Raymond Birch, arranged by Timothy Broege; “How To Train Your Dragon,” by John Powell, arranged by Sean O'Loughlin; “Snakes,” by Thomas Duffy; “The Black Horse Troop,” by John Philip Sousa; “Selections from ‘Phantom Of The Opera,’” by Andrew Lloyd Weber, arranged by Warren Barker; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.
Latest News
- Winona County debates ranked choice voting
- Winona Municipal Band program for July 12
- WSHS Class of 1978 reunion August 4, 5
- Building a career in Southeast Minnesota
- USDA provides free summer meals across MN
- Open Your Heart Challenge at July Jazz Jam
- Justice Bus to tour Southeast MN in July
- King’s Brass present free concert July 18
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.