The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on July 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “Fanfare And Flourishes For a Festive Occasion,” by James Curnow; “Sheep May Safely Graze,” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Maurice Gardner; “The Hounds Of Spring,” by Alfred Reed; “Blue Goose Rag,” by Raymond Birch, arranged by Timothy Broege; “How To Train Your Dragon,” by John Powell, arranged by Sean O'Loughlin; “Snakes,” by Thomas Duffy; “The Black Horse Troop,” by John Philip Sousa; “Selections from ‘Phantom Of The Opera,’” by Andrew Lloyd Weber, arranged by Warren Barker; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.