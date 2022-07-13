Winona Municipal Band will perform on July 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “Harmony Heaven March” by Barnhouse, edited by Paynter; “The Blessing” by Graham and Downes; “American Overture for Band” by Joseph Willcox Jenkins; “Mechanical Monsters” by Randall Standridge; “Flourish for Glorious John” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Boyd; “Waggery for Woodwinds” by Harold Walters; “The U.S. Field Artillery March” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by Brion; “Selections from Les Miserables” arranged by Barger; “America The Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.