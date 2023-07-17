The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on July 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “The Trombone King,” by Karl L. King, arranged by John P. Paynter; “As a River Flows,” by Christina Huss and R. Alan Carter; “Procession Of Nobles,” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arranged by Erik Leidzen; “Serenade To A Staccato Theme,” by J. Dilley; “Motorcycle Time,” by Benjamin Dean Taylor; “Clarinets Packing Up Early,” by Gary Fagan; “Transit of Venus March,” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by Loras Schissel; “Oklahoma,” by Richard Rogers; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.