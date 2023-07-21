The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on July 26, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “Colossus of Columbia March,” by Russell Alexander, arranged by Glenn Cliffe Bainum; “Stillwater,” by Kelijah Dunton; “Overture To ‘Candide,’” by Leonard Bernstein, arranged by Clare Grundman; “The Harlem Rag,” by Tom Turpin, arranged by Elliot Del Borgo; “Highland Legend,” by John Moss; “Song Of The Bells,” by Leroy Anderson; “Pathfinder Of Panama,” by John Philip Sousa; “‘A Chorus Line’ Spectacular,” by Marvin Hamlish, arranged by Warren Barker; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.
