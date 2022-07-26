Winona Municipal Band will perform on July 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. This week they will be featuring their clarinet section. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” (traditional); “Land of Liberty” by Jack Lee; “Andante Festivo” by Sibelius, arranged by Beeler; “Let The Amen Sound” by Travis J. Cross; “Lightning Fingers” by Henry Fillmore; “Clarinet Candy” by Leroy Anderson; “Safari” by Harold Walters; “Dwellers of the Western World” by John Philip Sousa; “Pirates Of The Caribbean” by Badlet, arranged by Wasson; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.