Winona Municipal Band will perform on July 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. This week they will be featuring their clarinet section. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” (traditional); “Land of Liberty” by Jack Lee; “Andante Festivo” by Sibelius, arranged by Beeler; “Let The Amen Sound” by Travis J. Cross; “Lightning Fingers” by Henry Fillmore; “Clarinet Candy” by Leroy Anderson; “Safari” by Harold Walters; “Dwellers of the Western World” by John Philip Sousa; “Pirates Of The Caribbean” by Badlet, arranged by Wasson; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.
Latest News
- Minnesota Starwatch: August’s supermoon, meteors
- Lewistonite among Edge Dairy scholarship winners
- MN reports record drug overdose deaths in 2021
- Wabasha County Historical Society hosts Memory Café
- H3O Jazz Trio supports Winona Farmers Market
- Lewiston veteran receives Legion Quilt of Valor
- MDA funds local efforts to fight noxious weeds
- Winona Friendship Center programming
Most Popular
Articles
- How to navigate new roundabout
- WPD: Suspect tackled as he reached for gun
- Buffalo Co. Sheriff identifies woman found in river
- Postscript: Got MnDOT figured out!
- Voters to decide who runs Winona County elections
- Man gets 12 years in Winona murder
- Police Blotter
- WPD arrests attempted murder suspect
- Vote for change on Winona County Board
- MnDOT: Hwy. 61 lane closures, stoppages; traffic delays expected
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.