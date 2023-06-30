The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on July 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” (traditional); “Rough Riders,” by Karl L. King, arranged by James Swearingen; “Eternal Father, Strong To Save,” arranged by John Edmondson; “Chorale and Shaker Dance,” by John Zdechlik; “An American Fanfare,” by Rick Kirby; “Georgia on My Mind,” by Hoagy Carmichael; “Service Song Medley,” arranged by Lindner; “Liberty Bell March,” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by Keith Brion; “Selections from ‘Annie,’” arranged by Philip Lang; “Stars And Stripes Forever,” by John Philip Sousa.