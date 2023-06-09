The Winona Municipal Band will perform its first concert of the 2023 season on June 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “Big Four March,” by Karl L. King, arranged by James Swearingen; “Colonial Song,” by Percy Aldridge Grainger; “A Festive Overture,” by Alfred Reed; “Afterburn,” by Randal Standridge; “Ragged Rozey,” by Karl L. King, arranged by John Boyd; “By Dawn's Early Light,” by David Shaffer; “El Capitan,” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by Brion and Schissel; “Curtain Up! - A Medley of Broadway's Best,” arranged by Warren Barker; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.