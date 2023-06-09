Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.