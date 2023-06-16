The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on June 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “New Horizons,” by William Owens; “Komm, Susser Tod (Come Sweet Death),” by Johann Sebastian Bach, translated by Erik Leidzen; “Royal Fireworks Music,” by George Frideric Handel, arranged by Harvey A. Sartorius; “Serenata,” by Leroy Anderson; “Two Exotic Dances from ‘Twinkle Toes Ballet,’” by Don Gillis; “St. Louis Blues,” arranged by Jay Bocook; “The Directorate,” by John Philip Sousa; “Queen In Concert,” arranged by Jay Bocook; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.
