The Winona Municipal Band will perform its next concert of the 2023 season on June 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by Richard W. Bowles; “Gloria March,” by F. H. Losey; “Air For Band,” by Frank Erickson; “American Fold Song Suite,” by Arthur Frackenpohl; “Bandolero,” by Glen Osser; “Highlights from ‘Jersey Boys,’” arranged by Brown; “Lemons and Limes,” by De Leon and Quiroga; “The Invincible Eagle March,” by John Philip Sousa; “Irving Berling — A Symphonic Portrait,” arranged by Ades; and “America the Beautiful,” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon.