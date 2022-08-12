Winona Municipal Band will perform its final concert of the season on August 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star Spangled Banner” (traditional); “Fanfare for Hope” by A. Eric Heukeshoven; “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli; “Second Suite in F for Military Band” by Gustav Holst (including Movement I - “March,” Movement II - “Song without Word ‘I’ll love my love,’” Movement III - “Song of the Blacksmith,” and Movement IV - “Fantasia on the ‘Dargason’”; “Night Flight to Madrid” by Leslie and Leslie; “The Invincible Spirit” by John Moss; “The Minnesota March” by John Philip Sousa; “West Side Story” by Bernstein, arranged by Duthoit; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.
