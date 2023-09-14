Jen Telger returns to Paperbacks and Pieces on September 21 for the book store’s annual Ladies Night event. Telger will be reading from her recently released second book, “Sticks and Stones,” which follows her bestselling and much-praised debut novel, “What Heals the Heart.” Residents of Winona will recognize several pieces of Winona’s charming history in the fictional town of Pullman Station in this heartwarming series.
“I love hearing from readers who have been brought back to their own childhood through the stories I create. Reading may be a solitary activity, but community is at the heart of women’s fiction, and it is such fun to hear how my books have stirred memories of years gone by and to listen as readers share their own stories with me and with each other. I am so grateful to be able to do what I do and to interact with others who enjoy my work.”
Telger was born and raised in Winona and is the daughter of Sue and Willie Hahn. She is the middle child between her sibling bookends, Chris and Ed. Her Pullman Station Series is a humorous take on small-town life, loosely inspired by the two cantankerous older women who lived on either side of her childhood home on West Fifth Street. She pays tribute to such locations as the Winona Public Library, Bloedow Bakery, Windom Park, the Winona Pool, and others, which impacted Telger as she and her brothers navigated living between “gasoline” and “gunpowder.”
The series follows the story of seventy-something former best friends, Cilla and Nattie, whose unexplained and heated feud drives their entire neighborhood crazy and sends the kids in surrounding houses running for the hills. While pride and grief have driven these women apart, they just might bring them back together, if there’s time. Neighbors, young and old, tread carefully, never knowing when fists will fly, peace will reign, or just who will get caught in the kerfuffle. Follow the Maple Street residents in this beautiful coming-of-age story blending the adventures of small-town neighborhood kids with the golden years antics of two women struggling to heal and find peace as life robs them of what they need most: time.
“What Heals the Heart” and “Sticks and Stones” are available locally at Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona, on Amazon in Kindle e-book, and in paperback wherever books are sold.
You can contact Jen Telger on Facebook at Jen Telger Books, Instagram @JenTelger_Writer, by email at jentelgerbooks@gmail.com, or visit her website at JenTelger.com for more information.
Stop into Paperbacks and Pieces on September 21, between 6:30-8:30 p.m., to purchase your copies, have them signed by the author, listen to a reading, enjoy mocktails and light refreshments, and have a good time. Say hello, have a chat, and share your favorite Winona memories.
