The Winona Public Library will be closed Thursday, December 23, to Saturday, December 25, in observance of Christmas and again from Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, in observance of the New Year. (Note: The library is always closed Sundays.) During these closures, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) and click on the catalog.
Meeting room available
Winona Public Library now has a meeting room available to reserve from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Nonprofit groups may use the meeting room free of charge. For-profit groups may use the meeting room for $50 an hour; this includes set-up, take-down, and cleaning time.
To reserve the room, call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860 or email the library at winonapl@selco.info. For more information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
Minnesota State Park passes
The library has three state park passes available for checkout to Winona Public Library cardholders. These passes cannot be reserved, interlibrary loaned, or renewed. Passes will be given to patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the passes, visit the library's website at winona.lib.mn.us.
Magazine recycle day
Every year Winona Public Library makes room for the next year’s magazines and to do that we have to recycle all of the 2019 magazines. All-day on Thursday, December 16, during the library’s open hours, recycled magazines from 2019 will be available for the public to take.
The magazines will be available on the library’s second floor near the reference desk. This is first-come, first-serve, one day only. The library will not hold magazines.
Craft ‘n Things
Craft 'n Things is a craft kit from the Winona Public Library for adults ages 18-plus. Kits contain necessary supplies and instructions. The kits are available inside the library’s lobby on the second Monday of the month from 12 p.m. until gone and the following Tuesday from 9 a.m. until gone. (Kits go quickly. Only 10 kits are available each day.)
On Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14, the craft will be melted snowman tea light ornaments. On Monday, January 10, from 12 p.m. until gone the library will host a grab-bag craft event with extra kits from 2021. After January, Craft ‘n Things will take a brief hiatus from the Winona Public Library.
Great River Writes — Writers Group
Do you like to write fiction or non-fiction? Check out the Great River Writes – Winona Writers Group that meets every second Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. The next meeting is on December 11 at the Sobieski Park Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street in Winona. This will be the last meeting sponsored by the Winona Public Library.
Registration is not required but if you would like to receive the monthly writing prompts go to winona.lib.mn.us.
Book discussion: ‘Homegoing’
Winona Public Library’s Book Discussion is back at the library in the Bell Art Room every first Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m.
The upcoming book is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. From the publisher: In “Homegoing,” “two half-sisters, Effia and Esi, unknown to each other, are born into two different tribal villages in 18th century Ghana. Effia will be married off to an English colonial and will live in comfort in the sprawling, palatial rooms of Cape Coast Castle, raising half-caste children who will be sent abroad to be educated in England before returning to the Gold Coast to serve as administrators of the Empire. Her sister, Esi, will be imprisoned beneath Effia in the Castle's women's dungeon, and then shipped off on a boat bound for America, where she will be sold into slavery. Stretching from the tribal wars of Ghana to slavery and Civil War in America, from the coal mines in the north to the Great Migration to the streets of 20th century Harlem, Yaa Gyasi's has written a modern masterpiece, a novel that moves through histories and geographies and — with outstanding economy and force — captures the troubled spirit of our own nation.”
The next book discussion is Wednesday, January 5. All book discussion attendees must register to receive a copy of the book. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
