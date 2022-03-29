National Library Week
National Library Week is April 4 through April 9. Stop by the Winona Public Library to help us celebrate. All throughout the week check out the board on the first floor of the library to learn about famous librarians. Then stop by the Reference Desk and review a book. Once you turn in a review, you will receive a Winona Public Library sticker. Finally, on Thursday, April 7, pick up a library card bookmark craft kit. Kits will be available from 9 a.m. until gone.
Book Spine Poetry Contest
Do you think you have what it takes to make a poem completely out of book spines? Now is your chance to find out during the Winona Public Library’s Book Spine Poetry Contest. Here’s how it works: Stack four to six books so their spines/book titles create a poem. Send a picture of the books to winonapl@selco.info anytime from April 1-15. The public will vote for their favorite poem from April 18-22. The winner will be announced on Monday, April 25, and will receive a $25 Target Gift Card.
Cotter Schools elementary art exhibit
Cotter Schools’ grades one through six will have student artwork on display at the Winona Public Library from April 4-29. Their work includes two and three-dimensional designs produced through a variety of techniques – painting, drawing, collage, mixed media, and cardboard construction.
On Thursday, April 7, from 2-4 p.m., Cotter Art Teacher Jody Berhow will host a reception, open to the public, in the library’s Bell Art Room.
Friends of the WPL annual meeting
The Friends of the Winona Public Library are hosting their Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Public Library.
The local author of “Junkyard Tough,” Jenny Baertsch, will speak about her writing and publishing processes during the meeting.
The event is open to the public and will be held in a hybrid format (online and in-person). If you would like to attend via Zoom, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s Reference Desk at 507-452-4860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.