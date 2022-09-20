Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week is September 19-24. The Winona Public Library has several events to celebrate.
All week the library will have a “Caught Reading Banned Books” photo booth located on the fiction floor. Take a mugshot of yourself, arrested for getting caught reading banned books.
A daily banned books trivia question will also be posted to Facebook. The first person to guess the answer correctly will receive a banned books prize pack.
On Wednesday, September 21, an “Uncensored” beaded friendship bracelet kit will be available from 9 a.m., until gone. This kit is for those 18 years and older.
Finally, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 p.m., there will be a special edition of Book Bingo at Peter’s Biergarten. Participants will play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles and win books. All prizes are books that were once banned or challenged. In the event of rain, Book Bingo: Special Edition will be canceled.
Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Winona Public Library wants to celebrate its cardholders with the help of the Winona Friendship Center. On Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m., use your Winona Public Library card to attend a free 15/15/15 class at the Winona Friendship Center (251 Main Street, Winona). A 15/15/15 class is 15 minutes of cardio, 15 minutes of strength training, and 15 minutes of stretching and balance work, all set to upbeat music. This class is suitable for all fitness and mobility levels.
Don’t have a library card? Stop by the Winona Public Library during open hours, or sign up online through the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us). The library will also be at each event and available for card registrations.
Driftless Regional Read 2022
The Winona Public Library, along with the La Crescent and La Crosse public libraries and several other partners, are again participating in the Driftless Regional Read.
Community members are tasked with reading “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. In “Flight Behavior,” Dellarobia Turnbow stumbles upon millions of butterflies whose migratory pattern has been disrupted. This discovery ignites a firestorm that changes her life forever. “Flight Behavior” is available at a Little Free Library near you and at the Winona Public Library. The library's Regional Read book discussion will take place on Wednesday, October 5, from 2-3 p.m.
Pollinator Gardens
Did you know that several pollinators are endangered species? These are butterflies, bees, birds, and more. University of Minnesota Extension Office Master Gardener, Deb Martin, will talk about the tips and tricks of creating pollinator gardens to attract and feed many types of pollinators on Tuesday, September 27, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room.
National Solar Tour
National Solar Tour is on October 1. It is a day where you can tour businesses or residential areas that are solar-powered. On Saturday, October 1, the Winona Public Library and Winona Renewable Energy will host open houses from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at two Winona County residences. There you will be able to see each setup and have all your solar power questions answered.
Open houses will held at the following addresses:
- 1449 Ridgewood Drive, Winona, MN 55987 — This is the home of Tim Gulden. He is the previous owner of Winona Renewable Energy. Gulden has a wealth of solar knowledge and has solar on his home.
- 1110 Gilmore Valley Road, Winona, MN 55987 —This is the home of Mary Schultz and also is the original Schultz family farmstead. Solar is located on her garage; she also has a ground mount for maximum output. Mary can tell you all about solar from a homeowner’s perspective.
Monarchs and Milkweed
Monarch migration in the Coulee Region typically peaks in September. Join Nora from Happy Dancing Turtle on Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room to learn about monarchs, multiple types of Minnesota milkweeds, and what you can do to help. We'll learn about several organizations working to conserve monarch populations. You'll make your own milkweed soil bombs to bring home and throw into the wild. Registration is required for this program. To register, go to www.driftlessregionalread.com, or call the Winona Public Library at 507-452-4860. (This event has been rescheduled from its original date of September 15.)
For information on various events happening between the bluffs, see the Driftless Regional Read website at driftlessregionalread.com.
