Historic Library Tours
Travel along through time as you take a guided tour of Winona’s historic public library and learn not only its history but its architectural development. Tours will be a half hour to 45 minutes and will meet outside at the base of the original entrance on Fifth Street. In the case of rain, tours will meet in the lobby on Johnson Street.
The tour season will kick off on Wednesday, July 12, at 3 p.m. For more tour dates, visit the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), or call 507-452-4860.
This program is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.
You Are Here/Be Here Now Project – Original Art Showing
With the city of Winona Parks and Recreation Department during winter and spring 2023, The Joy Labs partnered with 13 community groups and 250-plus community members to create mindful art that will be featured in area parks. Community partners included the Advocacy Center of Winona, East End Rec, Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders, Home and Community Options, Our Voices, Project FINE, Winona Catholic Workers, Winona County History Center, Winona County Treatment Court, Winona Friendship Center, Winona Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Winona Outdoor Collaborative, and the Winona Public Library.
The You Are Here/Be Here Now art will offer an invitation to pause and take a mindful moment. Join us for an art reception on July 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Winona Public Library to see all of the original artwork which will be up throughout the month of July.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
WPL at the County Fair
Book it to the Winona County Fair with the Winona Public Library from July 12-16. Visit our booth in the Commercial Building. Learn about our mobile apps, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for children ages zero to five, and more.
Book Bingo: Regular and Evening Editions
Book Bingo is every second Thursday now through September 2023. Regular Edition is at 2:30 p.m., while Evening Edition is at 5:30 p.m. Both events take place in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street in Winona) on the second Thursday of every month. See the library there next on July 13. You will play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.
Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the Library’s Bell Art Room. The next movie is on June 12.
Individually wrapped snacks and bottled water are provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Friends of the Winona Public Library
The Friends of the Winona Public Library will have their monthly meeting on Saturday, July 15. Monthly meetings are held every third Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Library’s Meeting Room. All friends and potential friends are invited to attend.
‘Outlander’ and traditional Scottish music
On Thursday, July 20, at 4 p.m., listen to traditional Scots and Scottish Gaelic music from both the Outlander novels and filmed series. The afternoon will feature a great variety of Scottish songs, airs, and dance tunes. Laura MacKenzie presents this music program from both the Highlands and the Lowlands on an array of instruments, including wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, Scottish smallpipes, Border bagpipes, and voice. You will hear some well-known favorites, learn about tradition, and have the opportunity to join in on a Scots Gaelic rhythmic work song.
This program is brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.
Learn a Board Game: Wits and Wagers
Did you know that board games can help you build memory, logic, and reasoning skills even as an adult? Learn a different board game during the Winona Public Library’s Learn a Board Game Day. Every month, participants will learn a new game. Registration is encouraged. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860. The next Learn a Board Game Day is Friday, July 21, from 12-2 p.m. in the Library’s Bell Art Room. Participants will learn Wits and Wagers, a trivia game where you can place bets on other players answers. A light snack and beverage will be available at the event.
