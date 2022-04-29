Friends of the WPL annual meeting
The Friends of the Winona Public Library are hosting their Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Public Library.
Local author of “Junkyard Tough,” Jenny Baertsch, will speak about her writing and publishing processes during the meeting.
The event is open to the public and will be held in a hybrid format (online and in-person). If you would like to attend via Zoom, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Stress ReDUCKtion
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In honor of the month, the Winona Public Library has decided to promote Stress ReDUCKtion. That is right – Stress ReDUCKtion! What is it? There will be rubber duckies hidden all over the library from May 2 to May 31. Find one and you will be rewarded with a motivational stress ball of your choice.
Rubber duckies must be returned to the library’s reference desk to claim your prize.
Winona Area Learning Center art exhibit
The Winona Area Learning Center will have its annual student art exhibit in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room throughout the month of May with a reception on Wednesday, May 11, from 4-5:30 p.m. This show displays a wide range of work completed solely by WALC students throughout the fall and spring semesters.
Prairie Island Nature Trail hike
Explore the Prairie Island Nature Trail with a guided hike provided by Alicia, outdoor recreation coordinator of Winona’s Parks and Recreation Department, on Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. This hike will take you along the 1.5-mile loop in the wooded lowlands of Prairie Island.
Participants must register for the hike. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Author Allen Eskens
Allen Eskens, best-selling author of “The Life We Bury” and many more, is visiting the Winona Public Library on Friday, May 20, at 3 p.m.
Eskens’ current book, “The Stolen Hours,” is the third novel in the Joe Talbert series and a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards. Readers will enjoy the fast-paced, riveting mysteries from this Minnesota author.
This event is free, open to the public, and brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.
