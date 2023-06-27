The Winona Area Quilt Guild is planning a 40th anniversary celebration for their annual summer gathering. This year’s event will feature quilt displays and a brief program about the Winona Guild and its ties to the Winona County Historical Society. A light meal will be offered.
All current and past members of the guild are invited to attend the annual summer picnic on Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Wabasha Street, in Winona.
Pease RSVP by July 6 to maybasket54@hotmail.com.
