Full of festivals, museums, colleges, and artists, Winona prides itself on arts and culture. The city is about to complete a new Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, laying out a big-picture vision for the future of creativity in Winona. A draft calls on the city to finish the Historic Masonic Temple Theatre project, create new grants for local artists, promote public art, boost the food scene, and support multiculturalism, among other goals. It’s up for public comment through Feb. 7, and the City Council is expected to vote on a final draft on Feb 22.
“It’s an aspirational document, but it’s also a guideline for the city,” said Margaret Shaw Johnson, who chaired a citizen steering committee that wrote the draft plan with city staff and consultants.
“One thing that’s really abundantly clear is that the creative economy contributes really significantly and could contribute even more to the economy of this town,” Shaw Johnson said. The draft plan cites an estimate that local arts and culture organizations contributed $4.7 million to Winona’s economy in 2016. “People sometimes think of the arts as the jewelry in the costume. In hard times, we don’t really need it,” she said. “But economically, I think it’s absolutely essential in this town.”
One goal in the plan is to expand access to venues. The first recommendation is: “Complete the former Masonic Temple project as a multidisciplinary performing and visual arts center.” The city has spent close to $3 million on the building, and has another $2.5-3 million on its wishlist. The City Council and local arts boosters hope to see the building become a multipurpose arts center, hosting performances and events, offices, and maybe even a kitchen incubator. “If we’re going to have local theater, we’ve got to have a place we can perform, and there’s just so many other functions that building can serve for the arts community,” Shaw Johnson said in an interview.
In general, the plan says that more spaces for arts and creative events are needed. It calls on the city to create an inventory of local venues and consider subsidies for facilities.
The plan also recommends other forms of financial support, such as grants for artists. The city has given out such grants now and again, but it does not have regular funding dedicated to grantmaking.
Beyond grants, the plan suggests, “Provide support and incentives for creative entrepreneurs … such as tax incentives, zoning and permitting incentives, technical assistance, a startup incubator, and small business loans.” It recommends providing city funding for public art, and increasing compensation for the city’s creative laureate position.
“The city is in a financial situation where there just aren’t a lot of resources to spend,” Shaw Johnson said, referencing recent budget cuts. “Of course we would like monetary investments in the arts, we think that is important eventually, but right now there are a lot of things that don’t immediately cost money to start implementing a plan like this,” such as dedicating staff time to helping artists find other resources, she said.
Shaw Johnson acknowledged that staff time, too, may be limited. The city recently eliminated its arts and culture coordinator position.
The draft plan identifies some potential new funding sources, calling on the city to apply for grants and to consider referendums for new taxes to support the arts, a la Minnesota’s Legacy Amendment. The plan also floats the idea of creating special tax districts, where certain parts of the city have extra property taxes to support improvements or programming in that area.
In describing what the city’s role should be, the draft plan advises the city to shift its focus from being a direct organizer of arts events to facilitating and supporting community groups’ events. The city launched fundraising efforts for its WINONArts series and Live@ the Levee, which offered popular events, but which some Fine Arts Commission members said competed with local arts nonprofits for funding.
The draft plan makes inclusivity a major focus, too. “Until I got involved with this, I hadn’t realized the extent to which this seems to be an issue,” Shaw Johnson said. “We have a lot of people who don’t really feel included, so there’s a big emphasis in the plan on trying to make our arts programming and offerings more inclusive so that everyone feels at home.” She continued, “We have a lot of people from different ethnic backgrounds, we have a lot of people with different histories and it’s really important to include them.”
Finally, the plan looks to expand and broaden the city’s focus from traditional art forms to creativity in general. It recommends renaming the city’s Fine Arts Commission the “Creative Winona Commission” with a broader focus on food, tourism, history, and creative entrepreneurship, and not just fine art. “One thing I was really interested in was the culinary arts. We’re trying to get more restaurants, food trucks, food businesses in town, and I think there are a lot of opportunities for us there,” Shaw Johnson said.
The draft plan and an online public comment form is available at www.cityofwinona.com/653/Arts-Culture-Strategic-Plan.
