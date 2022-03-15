The Winona Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its Spring Concert on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Boasting Winona’s own celebrated piano soloist, Deanne Mohr, this concert showcases two beloved standards of the classical canon. Both admired and popular, passionate and virtuosic, Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” as well as Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40” are considered some of the composers’ finest works. The program includes “Bal Masqué for Chamber Orchestra” by Amy Beach, “Symphony No. 40 in G minor” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Piano Concerto in F minor” by Frederic Chopin and featuring Deanne Mohr as soloist. Tickets are available at www.winonasymphony.org. Please follow COVID-19 safety policies set by our venue.
Founded in 1908 by eminent composer Carl Ruggles, the Winona Symphony Orchestra is the oldest arts organization in Southeast Minnesota. With a mission “To provide enriching encounters with classical music through professional performances and educational outreach,” WSO has historically offered three symphonic concerts each season including their popular Children’s Concert for area schools and students. Proudly featuring some of the area’s finest professional musicians, the symphony is under the direction of Dr. Erik Rohde, music professor at University of Northern Iowa and prominent violinist and conductor.
For more information, contact us at winonasymphony@gmail.com or visit www.winonasymphony.org.
